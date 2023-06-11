15-year-old boy killed in Stockholm shooting, 3 injured, suspects arrested

Stockholm shooting victim : 15-Year-Old Boy Killed, Three Injured in Stockholm Shooting; Two Arrested

On June 11, 2023 at 06:25 IST, the latest update confirmed that a shooting had occurred in southern Stockholm, resulting in the death of a 15-year-old boy and injuries to three others. The motive behind the shooting is yet to be determined, with police receiving reports of the incident in the early evening. Two people were found with gunshot wounds at the scene, while two more were discovered injured nearby. The teenager unfortunately succumbed to his injuries, while the others were transported to the hospital. Two men were arrested following a car chase south of Stockholm, less than an hour after the shooting. The police are investigating the incident as murder and attempted murder. Sweden has been struggling to control a surge in shootings and bombings in recent years, mainly caused by gang violence related to drug trade. In 2022 alone, there were 391 shootings in the country, with 62 of them being fatal. This story is published from a syndicated news agency feed and has not been edited by News18 staff.

News Source : Majid Alam

