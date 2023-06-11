Stockholm shooting victim : 15-year-old boy killed in Stockholm shooting, three others injured

According to police, a shooting in Stockholm on Saturday resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy and left three others injured. The motive for the shooting has yet to be determined. Reports indicate that two individuals with gunshot wounds were found at the scene, and two others were discovered injured nearby. The teenager succumbed to his injuries, while the other victims were transported to a hospital. Police have arrested two men following a car chase south of Stockholm that occurred less than an hour after the shooting. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, which is being classified as murder and attempted murder. This shooting is the latest in a series of violent incidents in Sweden, which has struggled to curb an increase in shootings and bombings in recent years, often linked to drug-related gang activity. In 2022, there were 391 shootings in Sweden – 62 of them fatal – up from 45 the previous year, according to police data.

News Source : Hindustan Times

Sweden shooting Teenage victim killed in shooting Gun violence in Sweden Tragic shooting in Sweden International news: Sweden shooting leaves one dead, three injured