Walter Ray Wilson Roberts (victim) : 15-year-old charged with murder of Walter Ray Wilson Roberts in Stanley Mission

Following an incident in Stanley Mission, a 15-year-old male youth has been charged with second degree murder and attempted robbery. The incident occurred very early on Sunday morning, and the local RCMP received a report of a seriously injured man at the community hall around 2:45am. The victim, identified as Walter Ray Wilson Roberts of Stanley Mission, was transported to hospital but later died. The accused was arrested on Tuesday and has been remanded in custody. The youth is scheduled to make his first court appearance in La Ronge youth court on Thursday morning.