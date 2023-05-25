15-year-old Derrick Harris shot and killed by schoolmate Jamier Perry outside Pittsburgh school premises

Jamier Perry, suspect in Pittsburgh school shooting. : 15-year-old student charged with murder in fatal shooting of schoolmate outside Pittsburgh school premises

Jamier Perry, a 15-year-old student at Oliver Citywide Academy, has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his fellow student, Derrick Harris, on Wednesday, May 24 outside the school premises near Pittsburgh. The incident occurred in the morning as students were arriving for the school day, with at least 11 shots heard around the school. Perry fled the scene on foot but was apprehended by authorities and charged with criminal homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor, and carrying a firearm without a license. The murder weapon, believed to be a 9mm, was recovered from the sidewalk. This incident comes a year after another Oliver Citywide Academy student was shot and killed, and two brothers were arrested in connection to that shooting. Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has issued a statement promising to help students affected by the shooting and decrying the gun culture in schools.

News Source : Anushree Madappa

