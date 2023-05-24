15-year-old dies after being stabbed in after-hours fight at Connecticut elementary school

stabbing victim in East Haven, Connecticut : 15-year-old dies from stab wound in after-hours fight at Connecticut elementary school, identified as resident of North Branford

According to police, a physical altercation involving several individuals took place outside Tuttle Elementary School in Connecticut after hours, resulting in a 15-year-old being stabbed. The victim, identified as a male from North Branford, was treated on the scene for a stab wound to the chest, taken to a hospital, and later died. The incident occurred when school was not in session. Police have identified all individuals involved and stated there is no threat to public safety. East Haven Public Schools is providing emotional support to students in need. State Representative Vincent Candelora described the incident as part of an ongoing crime epidemic and criticized Democrats for not addressing the issue.

News Source : The Courier

