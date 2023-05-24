15-year-old dies from stab wound in after-hours fight at Connecticut elementary school

stab victim : 15-year-old dies in after-hours fight at Connecticut school

Police in East Haven, Connecticut, have reported the death of a 15-year-old who succumbed to a stab wound he received in an after-hours fight outside Tuttle Elementary School. The incident occurred in a courtyard on school grounds and involved multiple individuals. Although the injured teenager was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital, he later died of his injuries. The victim has been identified as a male resident of North Branford. East Haven Police have said that all the individuals involved in the altercation have been identified and that there is no threat to public safety. Meanwhile, Scott Schoonmaker, the superintendent of the East Haven Public Schools, has pledged support to students who may require emotional support following the incident.

