stabbing victim in East Haven, Connecticut : 15-year-old dies from stab wound in after-hours fight outside Connecticut elementary school: Police

Police in East Haven, Connecticut, have confirmed that a 15-year-old died from a stab wound sustained during an after-hours altercation outside Tuttle Elementary School on Tuesday evening. The injured teenager was attacked with a knife during the physical altercation involving multiple individuals on school grounds, although no classes were taking place at the time. The teen, identified as a resident of North Branford, was treated for a stab wound to the chest but later died in hospital. Police say all individuals involved in the altercation have been identified and pose no threat to public safety. East Haven Public Schools Superintendent Scott Schoonmaker has made counselors, psychologists, social workers and other staff available to any students who require emotional support following the incident.

