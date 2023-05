15-year-old victim : “15-year-old victim dies from stab wound after after-hours fight” (80 characters)

A teenage individual, aged 15, has passed away due to a stab injury sustained during a brawl that occurred outside a premises after hours. The location of this incident is unspecified.

Read Full story : Connecticut teen dies following after-hours stabbing at elementary school /

News Source : Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Connecticut stabbing Teen homicide Elementary school violence Tragic death Law enforcement investigation