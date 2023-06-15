15-year-old facing manslaughter charge after fight with Dane Chung results in death

Dane Chung (victim) : “15-year-old facing manslaughter charge in death of Dane Chung”

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter after a man he allegedly fought with died in hospital. The incident occurred on September 29 in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road in Toronto. The man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fight with two youths and the adult victim. Two 15-year-old boys were charged, one with aggravated assault and the other with assault. On December 29, the victim, Dane Chung, died at the hospital. On June 2, the teen facing the aggravated assault charge had it upgraded to manslaughter. The suspects cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

News Source : Toronto

