15-Year-Old Jaylan Lockhart Dies From Gunshot Wounds in Garfield Park Neighborhood

Obituary: Jaylan Lockhart, 15-Year-Old Victim of Gun Violence in Garfield Park

On [insert date], 15-year-old Jaylan Lockhart was tragically shot and killed in the 100 block of South Homan in the Garfield Park neighborhood of Chicago.

Jaylan was a beloved son, brother, and friend. He was known for his infectious smile, kind heart, and love for basketball. He had a bright future ahead of him and was loved by many.

His untimely death has left his family and community heartbroken and searching for answers. We mourn the loss of this young life and stand together in the fight against senseless acts of violence.

Rest in peace, Jaylan. You will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

