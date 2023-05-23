15-year-old killed and 14-year-old injured in Roseland shooting in Chicago

Roseland shooting victim name: 15-year-old boy : 15-year-old killed in Chicago shooting, 14-year-old injured as suspect/victim names

A shooting occurred in Roseland overnight, resulting in the death of a 15-year-old boy and the injury of a 14-year-old boy. The boys were on the sidewalk near 104th and State streets when shots were fired, with the older boy getting hit in the back of the head and dying. The younger boy was shot in the shoulder and suffered a graze wound to his head and is in serious condition at Comer Children’s Hospital. Meanwhile, a 19-year-old woman was shot multiple times in Rogers Park while standing in Willye B. White Park near the CTA Red Line stop. She was hit in the chest and abdomen and is in good condition at a local hospital. The police are investigating both shootings, but no arrests have been made yet.

News Source : CBSchicago

Roseland shooting Rogers Park shooting Teenage gun violence Chicago crime news Gun violence prevention measures