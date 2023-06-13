15-year-old Ryan Romero killed in desert party shooting in Horizon City

Ryan Romero : 15-year-old Bel Air student Ryan Romero killed in Horizon City party shooting

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is still investigating a homicide that occurred at a party in the desert area of Horizon City on April 16. Ryan Romero, a 15-year-old Bel Air high school student, was killed in the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the identity and/or location of four persons of interest pictured in the photos provided. Anyone with information is urged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch or Detective James Nance.

News Source : Dave Burge

