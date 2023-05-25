15-year-old suspect charged in Las Vegas shooting incident

Hakeem Collette : 15-year-old suspect arrested in Las Vegas shooting incident

A shooting incident that occurred on May 9 on Jamie Lee Avenue near Elkhorn Road and N. Durango Drive in Las Vegas has led to charges against a 15-year-old suspect. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported that two juveniles were injured in the shooting and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The suspect was identified and is currently in custody at the Clark County Juvenile Hall for unrelated charges. He was rebooked on Monday for charges related to the incident, including battery with use of a deadly weapon, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder. Another suspect, 17-year-old Hakeem Collette, is also facing 26 charges related to the shooting. Collette was appointed a lawyer and denied bail during his first court appearance on Wednesday, and his next hearing is scheduled for June 7.

Read Full story : 15-year-old arrested in connection with shooting that injured two /

News Source : KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas

Juvenile crime Gun violence Arrested in connection Injury victims Law enforcement investigation