15-yr-old Chandrajeet dies after falling off mango tree in UP village

Chandrajeet (victim) : 15-year-old boy dies after falling off mango tree in UP village

According to police reports on Sunday, a young boy of 15 years passed away after falling from a mango tree in a village located in the Rasra police station area. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in Kathura village, and the victim has been identified as Chandrajeet. Police officials have confirmed that the body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination. This article has been auto-generated from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff.

News Source : PTI

