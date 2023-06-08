A 15-Yr-Old Girl Kills Father With Help Of Her Lover In UP’s Hathras (Representational image) Photo : iStock





Hathras : In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl killed her father with the help of her lover in In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl killed her father with the help of her lover in Uttar Pradesh ‘s Hathras district on Tuesday. The incident took place in a village under the jurisdiction of the Hathras Gate police station. The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Durgesh Kant.

According to The Times of India , the accused killed her father when he caught her with her 16-year-old lover inside his house. The girl is a class 10 student who had reportedly eloped with the boy 15 days ago. However, upon her return home after two days, Kant beat her up and warned her to stay away from the boy. On Tuesday afternoon, the 16-year-old boy entered Kant’s house to meet the girl. When the victim caught them together, they murdered him with a knife and a pestle.

Despite being rushed to a hospital, Kant was declared dead on arrival. His body has been sent for autopsy. The police have registered an FIR against the girl and her lover under sections 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) upon the complaint of Kant’s father, Har Prakash. A detailed investigation into the matter has been launched.

