16-year-old arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; adult victim and suspect identified

Alexis Isidia Garcia : 16-year-old arrested for aggravated assault with deadly weapon; victim Alexis Isidia Garcia also charged

A 16-year-old has been taken into custody and charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a Facebook post by the Odessa Police Department. The incident occurred at Vera Apartments on Highway 191 in Odessa, Texas, after officers responded to a disturbance call on Tuesday evening. The teenager was reportedly causing trouble and pointing a gun at four people before assaulting an adult woman by hitting her on the head with the weapon. In addition, a woman who was accompanying the teen also assaulted the victim by hitting her and pulling her hair. The woman has been identified as 19-year-old Alexis Isidia Garcia and was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The investigation is ongoing, and there are several reports associated with the case. Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

News Source : https://www.cbs7.com

