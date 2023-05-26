“16-year-old arrested for killing 14-year-old boy after shooting into crowd outside Dezerland Park”

“Dezerland Park shooting victim” : 16-year-old arrested for killing 14-year-old boy outside Dezerland Park

According to police, a 16-year-old was taken into custody for fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy after firing into a crowd outside Dezerland Park.

News Source : WESH – Orlando Videos

