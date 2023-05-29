16-year-old Atlanta girl killed at unauthorized graduation party, among 33 Georgia teens lost to gun violence this year

Bre’Asia Powell, victim of Atlanta graduation party shooting : 16-year-old Atlanta girl shot to death at graduation party

At least 33 teens and children in Georgia have lost their lives to gun violence this year, including a 16-year-old girl who was shot and killed at an unauthorized graduation party at Benjamin E. Mays High School over Memorial Day weekend. Bre’Asia Powell’s death is one of many tragedies that have left families grappling with the unimaginable loss of a child. The youngest victim was just two years old. WSB Radio’s sister station Channel 2 Action News WSB-TV has spoken to the families of multiple victims in metro Atlanta, all of whom have called for an end to gun violence.

