“16-Year-Old Boy, Branden Hopkins, Mourned in Obituary”

Branden Hopkins, 16, Passed Away Unexpectedly

Branden Hopkins, a beloved son, brother, and friend, has passed away at the age of 16. He was born on September 3, 2004, in San Diego, California, to his loving parents, John and Lisa Hopkins.

Branden was a student at Mission Bay High School, where he was known for his warm personality, sense of humor, and love for sports. He excelled in basketball and football and was a valued member of the school’s teams.

On August 2, 2021, Branden tragically passed away unexpectedly. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the entire community. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

A celebration of Branden’s life will be held on August 10, 2021, at Mission Bay High School. The Hopkins family would like to express their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Branden. You will always be remembered and cherished.

