16-year-old boy dies in workplace incident in Welshpool, Perth

workplace incident victim, 16-year-old boy : 16-year-old boy dies in workplace incident at TLC Surfaces Treatment factory in Perth

A 16-year-old boy has passed away in a workplace accident at a company located in an industrial suburb in south-east Perth. According to a WorkSafe spokesperson, the teenager sustained injuries at the TLC Surfaces Treatment factory on Railway Parade in Welshpool. St. John Ambulance arrived at the scene before 8am with multiple crews in attendance. The victim was immediately taken to the hospital after suffering “critical injuries,” as per a WA Police spokesperson. Sadly, he passed away shortly after. WorkSafe investigators are presently at the site. This is the fourth workplace death in Western Australia this month. A report for the coroner will be prepared.

News Source : Kenith Png

