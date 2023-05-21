16-year-old boy dies of suspected heart attack before birthday in Telangana, parents cut cake beside his body : Boy dies in Telangana, parents cut birthday cake with body beside

Parents cut birthday cake with deceased son’s body beside in Telangana

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 16-year-old boy from Babapur village in Telangana’s Asifabad district passed away due to a suspected heart attack, a day before his birthday. Despite their immense grief, the boy’s parents Gunavanth Rao and Lalitha fulfilled their son’s last wish of cutting his birthday cake, even with his body lying on a cot. The parents, along with relatives, sang happy birthday songs and held the boy’s hand while cutting the cake. The funeral was conducted the next day. The family stated that the boy had been admitted to Mancherial hospital for stomach trouble, but passed away due to a heart attack. The doctors are waiting for the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death.

Read Full story : Boy dies of heart attack in Telangana village, parents cut birthday cake to fulfil his wish /

News Source : Deccan Herald

