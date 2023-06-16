“16-Year-Old Boy, Kevin Campos, Dies in Langley Park Apartment Complex Shooting: Obituary” on Worldwide News 13

Kevin Campos Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kevin Campos, a 16-year-old boy who was tragically killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Langley Park. Kevin was a beloved member of his community, known for his infectious smile and kind heart.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the evening of August 15th, 2021. Kevin was standing outside of his apartment building when shots were fired, striking him and several others. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Kevin passed away from his injuries.

Kevin was a student at a local high school, where he was well-liked by both his peers and teachers. He was an active member of his school’s football team and had dreams of playing in college one day. Kevin was also a talented artist, with a passion for drawing and painting.

Kevin’s family and friends are heartbroken by his sudden and senseless death. They remember him for his infectious energy and unwavering positivity. Kevin will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to come forward. In the meantime, we ask that you keep Kevin’s family and loved ones in your thoughts during this difficult time.

