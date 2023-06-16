16-year-old boy killed in Langley Park shooting, suspect at large

Kevin Ruiz Campos : 16-year-old Kevin Ruiz Campos killed in Maryland shooting

On Wednesday, a shooting in Langley Park, Maryland resulted in the death of a 16-year-old Silver Spring boy and hospitalization of a man. The police are requesting assistance in identifying the perpetrator. The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Riggs Road, where Kevin Ruiz Campos was found shot multiple times in the parking lot of an apartment building. He passed away at the scene, while the injured man remained hospitalized as of Thursday evening. Campos was a sophomore at Montgomery Blair High School, and the school is providing psychologists and counselors for students who require support. The police are still trying to establish a motive and suspect, and anyone with information should call 866-411-8477.

News Source : Thomas Robertson

