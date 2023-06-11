Trevon Mitchell homicide investigation in Winston-Salem, NC. : 16-year-old boy killed in Winston-Salem shooting, Trevon Mitchell identified as victim

The Winston-Salem Police Department is conducting an investigation into a homicide that occurred on Saturday night, resulting in the death of a 16-year-old boy. Multiple reports of gunshots and people being shot led officers to the area of Ashley Crossing and Morgan Circle at approximately 9:50 p.m. Trevon Mitchell was found lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, and an additional victim was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The police believe that Mitchell was the intended target of the attack, and they are searching for the suspects who fled the scene in a vehicle. The WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case, and anyone with information is urged to contact the authorities. Mitchell’s death marks the 26th homicide in Winston-Salem in 2023.

News Source : Brayden Stamps

