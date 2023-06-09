“16-year-old boy rapes and murders 14-year-old in Lucknow; accused Shahid arrested”

Shahid (suspect) : 16-year-old boy rapes and brutally murders 14-year-old in Lucknow

A 14-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar by a 16-year-old boy named Shahid. The motive for the crime and the relationship between the victim and the accused remain unclear. The incident took place at around 1 pm in the Takrohi area, while the victim’s parents were away at work. Shahid entered the house and raped the girl before brutally hitting her with a hammer, leading to her death. He then hung her body from a fan to make it appear like a suicide. The victim’s mother found her daughter’s body and reported Shahid as the suspect. The police have arrested him and are conducting an investigation. The locals are fearful and anxious after this tragic incident. The police suspect that the girl died due to the head injury sustained during the rape, and a rape and murder case has been filed against the accused.

News Source : Jasreet Kaur

