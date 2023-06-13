16-year-old boy shot to death in Columbus alley, suspect sought

“16-year-old victim Columbus shooting” : 16-year-old boy shot to death in Franklinton alley, suspect and motive unknown

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in an alley in Franklinton on Saturday afternoon, and Columbus police have been unable to locate any of his relatives. Although the Franklin County Coroner’s office has identified the victim using his fingerprints, the family had recently been evicted from their apartment and investigators have been unable to track them down. The shooting appears to have resulted from an argument with another person, whose identity is being withheld by police pending further investigation. Homicide Det. Art Hughes has stated that several witnesses have already been interviewed, but police have not yet released any suspect descriptions or motives. Anyone with information about the homicide is encouraged to call 614-645-2177.

Read Full story : Family of 16-year-old homicide victim can’t be found /

News Source : Dean Narciso

