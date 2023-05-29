16-year-old Breasia Powell killed in overnight shooting outside Atlanta high school

Breasia Powell : Shooting outside Atlanta high school claims life of 16-year-old Breasia Powell

Atlanta city officials are urging parents to be more vigilant of their children following a fatal shooting outside Benjamin E. Mays High School that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old girl and injury of a 16-year-old boy. The victim was identified as Breasia Powell, and the incident occurred during an unauthorized gathering at the school’s exit driveway after police broke up a graduation party at another location. Mayor Andre Dickens and other city leaders held a press conference about the shooting, offering condolences to Powell’s family and encouraging parents to sign their children up for the summer youth program. Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Hering also spoke at the conference and made resources available for students affected by the tragedy. Homicide investigators with Atlanta Police are currently leading the investigation, and no arrests have been made yet.

