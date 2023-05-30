16-year-old Crown Point boy killed in deadly prank involving handgun

Jason M. Paholik Jr. : 16-year-old Crown Point boy killed in prank involving handgun

Late on Sunday night, a 16-year-old boy from Crown Point died in what appeared to be a fatal prank involving a handgun. The Lake County Sheriff’s officers responded to a call about a shooting at around 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of Burr Street in unincorporated Crown Point. Upon arrival, they found a young man waving his arms and calling for help. The officers were led into the backyard where they found a boy lying near a firepit with a gunshot wound to the chest. Despite immediate lifesaving measures, both the officer and Crown Point Fire paramedics were unsuccessful in reviving the boy. The victim, identified as Jason M. Paholik Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Pam Jones, an initial investigation shows that Paholik was at the Burr Street residence with a group of friends when an 18-year-old pulled out a firearm from a backpack as a prank. The gun went off, hitting Paholik in the chest, and killing him. The suspect was taken to Franciscan Crown Point for evaluation before being taken into custody at the Lake County Jail. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the incident, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact them.

News Source : Michelle L. Quinn

