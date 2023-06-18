16-Year-Old Dies in South Fairmount Shooting, Suspect Unknown

“South Fairmount shooting victim” : 16-year-old dies after shooting in South Fairmount, no suspect identified

According to Cincinnati police, a shooting occurred in South Fairmount on Saturday night, resulting in the death of a 16-year-old. The incident took place on Quebec Road around 8:50 p.m., and when officers arrived, they found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound. The boy was taken to UC Medical Center but later succumbed to his injuries. Police have not disclosed any information about a suspect or the motive behind the shooting. Anyone who has information related to the incident is urged to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

Read Full story : 16-year-old dies after shooting in South Fairmount, police say /

News Source : https://www.fox19.com

South Fairmount shooting Teenage shooting victim Police investigation South Fairmount Cincinnati gun violence Tragic shooting incident South Fairmount