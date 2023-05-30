sahil – focus keyword : 16-year-old girl stabbed to death by boyfriend in Delhi
In Shahbad Dairy, Delhi, a 16-year-old girl was fatally stabbed by her 20-year-old boyfriend, identified as Sahil from Delhi. The incident was captured on video by a surveillance camera in the area. The victim and the perpetrator were in a romantic relationship, but a quarrel between them erupted on May 28. The victim was on her way to attend a friend’s son’s birthday party when Sahil intercepted her and launched a violent attack. He struck her repeatedly and even used a stone as a weapon before fleeing the scene. A case has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code at the Shahbad Dairy Police station.
News Source : Mid-day
