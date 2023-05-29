16-year-old girl stabbed to death by boyfriend in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy, accused identified as Sahil

Sahil – Delhi stabbing suspect : 16-year-old girl stabbed to death by boyfriend in Delhi, search underway for suspect Sahil

A 16-year-old minor was brutally stabbed to death by her boyfriend, Sahil, in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area. The incident occurred on Sunday evening and was captured in a viral video. Sahil can be seen wearing a blue t-shirt, stabbing the girl multiple times while issuing threats to the bystanders present. After stabbing her, Sahil kicked the victim multiple times and hit her with a boulder five times. The victim, a resident of JJ Colony, was on her way to attend a friend’s son’s birthday party when Sahil intercepted her. The police have registered a case of murder under section 302 of the IPC and are currently searching for Sahil, who is absconding.

News Source : IANS

