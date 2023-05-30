Shahbad Dairy murder case, victim named Praveen. : 16-year-old girl stabbed to death by boyfriend in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, accused identified as Sahil

A teenage girl was brutally murdered by her boyfriend in Shahbad Dairy, northwest Delhi on Sunday night. The incident has sparked outrage after a video of the killing was shared on social media platforms. The accused, identified as Sahil, was arrested from Aterna village in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The video showed Sahil pinning the victim to a wall and repeatedly stabbing her before hitting her with a cement slab. The victim sustained 34 injuries and her skull was ruptured. The two were in a relationship, but had a quarrel on Saturday. Sahil was tracked down with the help of CCTV footage and a phone call from his aunt to his father. The victim had a tattoo on her hand bearing the name ‘Praveen’, which could be a cause for frequent fights between the couple.

News Source : Zee Media Bureau

