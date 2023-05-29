16-year-old girl stabbed to death by lover in Delhi’s Shahbad Diary; accused named Sahil absconding

“Sakshi murder case” : Girl stabbed to death by lover in Delhi’s Shahbad Diary area, accused named Sahil absconding

A 16-year-old girl was fatally stabbed by her lover, Sahil, in Delhi’s Shahbad Diary area on Sunday. CCTV footage captured Sahil stabbing the victim, identified as Sakshi, over 40 times and then hitting her with a stone. The incident occurred in public while the victim was on her way to attend a friend’s son’s birthday party. The Delhi Police have launched an investigation and an FIR has been filed by the deceased’s father under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC. Sahil is currently absconding, and the police are conducting search operations to apprehend him. DCW chief Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to the Delhi police, condemning the incident and demanding action.

News Source : Mahima Joshi

Teenage crime Public safety Domestic violence Relationship abuse Youth violence prevention