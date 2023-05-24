16-year-old held for murder of 32-year-old man in Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar, 3 accused absconding

Yamuna Vihar murder: 16-year-old held in connection with the stabbing of 32-year-old Arjun, 3 accused absconding : 16-year-old held in connection with murder of 32-year-old man in Yamuna Vihar, 3 accused absconding

A 16-year-old male has been arrested by Delhi police in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man in Jafrabad, Yamuna Vihar. The victim, named Arjun, was found dead in a van on Tuesday with stab wounds to his neck. The other three suspects are currently on the run, and police are examining CCTV footage for evidence. The incident was captured on camera and showed the four boys attempting to rob the victim, resulting in a scuffle and ultimately leading to the stabbing. The van in which the body was found was registered to a company based in Gurugram, Haryana, further complicating the case. Police are investigating the incident to shed light on the possible motives behind the murder and the suspects’ involvement.

News Source : FPJ Web Desk

