16-year-old James Moore identified as victim in Fargo shooting, suspect Marcus Brian Rexrode in custody

James Moore, victim of Fargo shooting, identified by police; suspect in custody : Fargo Police Identify Victim, Confirm Suspect in Custody in James Moore Shooting

A 16-year-old boy named James Moore, from West Fargo, has been identified as the victim of a shooting in Fargo on May 22. Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski confirmed during a news conference that 31-year-old Marcus Brian Rexrode was arrested on suspicion of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and delivery of marijuana. Rexrode remains in custody at the Cass County Jail, though charges have not been filed yet. Fargo police have not released many details about the shooting but have confirmed that it was classified as a homicide and that they believe multiple people were involved in an altercation before the shooting. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided in the future if it is releasable. Moore was found dead from a gunshot wound outside the Twin Parks apartment complex in Fargo, though it is unclear why the shooting happened there as Moore lived in West Fargo. A handgun was discovered next to the boy, and police have recovered two guns during the investigation. Fargo police have not commented on how many people they are looking for but have said that the person responsible for the shooting is in custody.

