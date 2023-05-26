16-year-old Jasper Rollins arrested in connection to shooting that killed 14-year-old Trevon Robinson

Posted on May 26, 2023

Jasper Rollins : 16-year-old Jasper Rollins arrested for shooting that killed 14-year-old and injured two others in Orlando

A 14-year-old was killed and two others were injured in a shooting outside Dezerland on International Drive in Orlando, Florida. The Orlando Police Department has arrested a 16-year-old boy named Jasper Rollins in connection with the incident. Rollins is accused of shooting at a group of teens on April 29, 2023, and faces a first-degree murder charge. The three 14-year-old boys were shot and taken to the hospital, and one of them, Trevon Robinson, died later.

News Source : Brenda Argueta

