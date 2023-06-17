16-year-old Kevin Ruiz Campos killed in Silver Spring shooting

Kevin Ruiz Campos : 16-year-old Kevin Ruiz Campos killed in double shooting in Silver Spring

The funeral expenses of a 16-year-old boy named Kevin Ruiz Campos, who was killed in a double shooting in Silver Spring, are being covered by a GoFundMe campaign initiated by his mother. The incident was reported in the 7900 block of Riggs Road, and when Prince George’s County Police Department officers arrived at the scene, they found Kevin Ruiz Campos shot dead in the parking lot of an apartment building. A man was also shot during the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The police are yet to release any information regarding the suspect and the motive behind the shooting. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered by the police for any information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Anyone with information can contact the detectives or Crime Solvers. Baby Zailey, who survived an emergency C-section, is in critical condition at a hospital.

News Source : Samantha Gilstrap

