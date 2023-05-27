16-year-old male killed in ATV crash in Anderson County

Posted on May 27, 2023

According to Carrie Miller of Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, a male teenager of 16 years old was involved in an ATV crash on Friday night and died. The accident occurred on Brooke Road in Belton at approximately 6 p.m. Further details of the crash have not yet been disclosed and the victim has not been identified by the coroner.

News Source : WYFF

