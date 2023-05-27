“ATV crash victim” : 16-year-old male killed in ATV crash in Anderson County
According to Carrie Miller of Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, a male teenager of 16 years old was involved in an ATV crash on Friday night and died. The accident occurred on Brooke Road in Belton at approximately 6 p.m. Further details of the crash have not yet been disclosed and the victim has not been identified by the coroner.
Read Full story :Upstate teen killed in ATV crash in Anderson County, deputies say/
News Source : WYFF
- ATV accident Anderson County
- Teen killed in ATV crash
- Anderson County ATV fatality
- ATV safety tips for teens
- ATV accident prevention measures