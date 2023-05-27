16-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, fifth coaching student suicide this month

NEET coaching student’s suicide in Kota Thermal Power Plant colony raises concerns : 16-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, fifth coaching student to do so this month

On Saturday, a 16-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide at her uncle’s house in Kota Thermal Power Plant colony. She was a Class 11 student and was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at a coaching institute. In a note found in her room, the teen did not hold anyone responsible for her death. However, her family members suggested that her average performance in her Class 10 board exams could be the reason. This is the fifth suicide case by a coaching student in Kota this month and the tenth this year so far. Last year, 15 coaching students died by suicide in the coaching hub. The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, and a case has been lodged under Section 174 of CrPC for further investigation. More than 2.25 lakh students are estimated to be taking classes in various coaching centers in the city this academic session to crack entrance exams of medical and engineering colleges.

News Source : The Indian Express

