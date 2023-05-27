16-year-old NEET aspirant Sakshi Choudhary allegedly commits suicide in Kota, fifth coaching student to do so this month

Sakshi Choudhary suicide : NEET aspirant Sakshi Choudhary allegedly commits suicide in Kota

A 16-year-old NEET aspirant, identified as Sakshi Choudhary, allegedly took her own life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her uncle’s house in Kota Thermal Power Plant colony, Rajasthan on May 27, as reported by the police. Choudhary was a class 11 student and lived with her two sisters at her uncle’s house while preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at a coaching institute in Kota. Though a suicide note was found in her room stating that nobody was responsible for her actions, her family members believed that her average performance in the class 10 board exams could have led to her decision. This is the fifth suicide case by a coaching student in Kota this month and the tenth so far this year. In 2022, 15 coaching students died by suicide in the coaching hub. The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, and a case has been lodged under section 174 of CrPC for further investigation.

News Source : ThePrint

NEET aspirant suicide Kota suicide cases Mental health of NEET aspirants Support for NEET aspirants Suicide prevention measures for NEET aspirants