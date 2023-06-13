16-Year-Old Quincy Reese Fatally Shot Outside Party in South LA

Quincy Reese shooting victim Los Angeles Police Department public help investigation : 16-Year-Old Quincy Reese Shot and Killed Outside Party in South L.A.

The Los Angeles Police Department has appealed to the public for assistance following the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Quincy Reese in Manchester Square on Saturday night. Reese, who was a high-achieving student and basketball player at Crenshaw High School, was leaving a party when he was killed. The motive for the crime is unknown and no arrests have been made. Reese’s family and friends have expressed their grief and anger at his loss and are calling for justice. The Los Angeles Unified School District has also released a statement expressing their sadness at the loss of a promising young student.

News Source : Josh DuBose,Rachel Menitoff

