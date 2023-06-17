16-year-old victim killed in ambush at Western Hills Mall parking lot by masked suspects

“Western Hills Mall shooting victim” : 16-year-old victim killed by masked suspects outside Western Hills Mall

On Saturday, authorities announced that the victim of an ambush in the Western Hills Mall parking lot on Friday afternoon was a 16-year-old teenager. The victim’s identity has not been disclosed, but the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported that he was shot by three masked assailants. This marks the third teenager killed in Fairfield within three weeks. While the first two deaths, which occurred over Memorial Day weekend, were linked, officials state that there is no evidence connecting Friday’s killing to those incidents. The gunfire erupted around 3:30 p.m. Witnesses recounted that the victim had just left a barbershop within the mall and was walking through the parking lot when the three masked suspects approached him. It is unclear how many shots were fired, but more than 70 evidence markers were placed by investigators. The victim was struck multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. Following the shooting, the suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, and no arrests have been made. The victim’s parents and grandmother were among the onlookers at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

News Source : Carol Robinson | crobinson@al.com

