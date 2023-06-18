Alysha Johnson : “17-year-old Alysha Johnson killed in shooting; three suspects charged”

The community gathered to pay tribute to Alysha Johnson, a 17-year-old who was fatally shot on Beatties Ford Road and LaSalle Street in June 2019. Johnson’s loved ones released balloons in her honor on Beatties Ford Road, where she had graduated from Hopewell High School and had plans to pursue a career in nursing. Her grandmother, Evelen Poe, had a message for parents in Charlotte, urging them to talk to their children about the dangers of guns. Three individuals, including a 15-year-old, were charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with Johnson’s death.

Read Full story : Community remembers 17-year-old girl killed in 2019 shooting – WSOC TV /

News Source : WSOCTV.com News Staff

