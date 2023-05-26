Anthony Luna : 17-year-old Anthony Luna dies in fall from 6th Street Bridge in Los Angeles

An apparent social media stunt resulted in the death of a 17-year-old boy who fell while climbing the 6th Street Bridge in Los Angeles, according to Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore. However, the family of the deceased teen, Anthony Luna, disputes this claim, saying the fall was a tragic accident. Paul Luna, Anthony’s father, has expressed frustration with Moore and stated that his son was not climbing the bridge to post a social media video, as claimed by the police chief. The family has identified Anthony, who was set to graduate from Condor High School in Oxnard, and is now preparing for his funeral. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help cover the costs. The bridge has been a hotspot for street racing, graffiti, and illegal activities since it opened last July, prompting police to add patrols to the area.

News Source : ABC7 Los Angeles

