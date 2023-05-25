Chesterfield County shooting victim : 17-year-old boy killed in Richmond shooting on Terminal Avenue

Authorities report that a shooting occurred on Tuesday night in a neighborhood on Richmond’s Southside, resulting in the death of a 17-year-old boy from Chesterfield County. The incident was reported shortly after 11:55 p.m., and when officers arrived at the scene on Terminal Avenue, they found the victim lying down and unresponsive in the front yard of a house. He had sustained an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Richmond Police are investigating the incident, and anyone with information is urged to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at 804-646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used, and all Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Read Full story : Chesterfield teen killed in front yard of Richmond home /

News Source : CBS 6 News Richmond WTVR

Chesterfield teen homicide Richmond home murder Teen killed in front yard Crime in Chesterfield County Richmond area violence