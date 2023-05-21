17-year-old boy shot and killed on Northwest Side : Teenage boy shot and killed on Northwest Side

17-Year-Old Victim Killed on Northwest Side in Chicago Shooting

Over the weekend, Chicago experienced a series of shootings resulting in two deaths and at least 21 injuries. One incident involved a 17-year-old boy who was walking along a sidewalk in the Hermosa neighborhood when he was shot and killed. Another shooting occurred on a CTA Red Line train in the South Loop, where a woman shot a man after an argument. The man was taken to the hospital in good condition. Other incidents included a man being shot and killed in Riverdale and a 17-year-old boy being shot in Little Village. At least 16 others were also wounded in gun violence throughout the city since Friday evening.

