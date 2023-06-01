17-year-old Brian Brown among at least 36 Georgia teens lost to gun violence this year

“Brian Brown: Latest Teen Victim of Gun Violence in Atlanta Area” : 17-Year-Old Brian Brown Shot to Death in Douglasville, One of 36 Georgia Teens and Children Lost to Gun Violence This Year

Gun violence in Georgia has claimed the life of at least 36 teens and children this year, with the most recent victim being 17-year-old Brian Brown from Powder Springs. Four people have been arrested in connection with his death. Families of the victims have spoken out about the devastating impact of gun violence on their lives and called for an end to the senseless killings. The victims include a 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed after school in Columbus, a 16-year-old girl who was killed outside a high school in Atlanta, and a 15-year-old boy who was shot to death in his own home while he slept. Many of the cases remain unsolved, leaving families without closure.

News Source : WSBTV.com News Staff

