17-year-old injured in road rage-related shooting

A 17-year-old boy was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning, and an investigation is currently underway in Atlanta, Georgia. The incident was related to road rage and occurred near the 3300 block of Delmar Lane. The victim arrived at Grady Hospital at 2:49 a.m. with a gunshot wound, and police are still unsure of the extent of his injuries. The victim and another person involved in the altercation exchanged gunfire after a verbal dispute escalated. Atlanta News First will provide updates as the investigation continues. All rights reserved by WANF.

