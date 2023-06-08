17-year-old Markii Jerrell Robinson killed in Kalamazoo drive-by shooting

Markii Jerrell Robinson : Markii Jerrell Robinson identified as victim in Kalamazoo drive-by shooting

Markii Jerrell Robinson, a 17-year-old, was identified as the victim of a drive-by shooting in Kalamazoo, MI on Wednesday. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers initially reported that a juvenile was critically injured in a shooting around 2:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Stockbridge Avenue. However, Robinson was later pronounced dead at a local hospital around 3:45 p.m. Officers discovered him seriously wounded, shot in the head, in an alley after responding to a report of shots fired in the East Stockbridge area. Police are searching for a gray 2023 Hyundai Tucson with an Indiana license plate of FL770ACY, which was recently reported stolen, and its occupants, who should be considered armed and dangerous. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety expressed its condolences to Robinson’s friends and family and asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Kalamazoo Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division or Silent Observer.

News Source : John Tunison | jtunison@mlive.com

