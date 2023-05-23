17-year-old Miguel Agoo Jr. identified as victim in Makaha shooting

Miguel Agoo Jr. : 17-year-old Miguel Agoo Jr. identified as victim in deadly shooting in Makaha

The victim of the fatal shooting in Makaha over the weekend has been identified as 17-year-old Miguel Agoo Jr. According to loved ones, he was shot and killed by another teenager after an argument. The suspect has been reported to be a 16-year-old who knew Agoo. Both were believed to be armed. Agoo’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. His mother is left wondering why her son had to die. The family gathered at the scene of the shooting to start a memorial. Agoo was described as a “good kid” with a “very loving heart.”

